Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


‘We issued only one certificate to Obaseki’, UI counters APC
News photo Ripples  - The management of the University of Ibadan on Sunday restated that Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, was issued only one certificate upon graduation, contrary to claims by the screening committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that he had two ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 61%


   More Picks
1 Nigerian govt reveals new study to treat coronavirus patients - Black Berry Babes, 45 mins ago
2 “Irritant Featherweights” – Presidency replies Northern Elders Forum for attacking Buhari - Politics Nigeria, 45 mins ago
3 LASG seals 56 illegal structures in Ikoyi, Banana Island - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
4 Reps committee urges contractor to deliver quality job - Velox News, 2 hours ago
5 Ekiti collapsed bridge: Reps committee urges contractor to deliver quality job - NNN, 2 hours ago
6 I’ll make known my next political move after meeting Buhari ― Obaseki - Nigerian Tribune, 3 hours ago
7 FG seals venue of Naira Marley's concert - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
8 Borno: UN condemns Boko Haram killings, attack on aid workers, facility - Gistvile, 3 hours ago
9 Police confirm 3 killed in suspected herdsmen attack in Benue - NNN, 3 hours ago
10 Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput dies at 34 - The Info NG, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info