We killed the victim to avenge the death of our member… ―Suspected cultists Vanguard News - By Esther Onyegbula Two suspected cultists Korede Pariosho and Jide Afolabi arrested by the Ogun State Police Command for murder has revealed that they killed the victim to avenge the death of their colleague who was murdered in 2017.



