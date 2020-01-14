

News at a Glance



We know who gave you hints – Pastor Giwa attacks Mbaka over Hope Uzodinma prophecy Nigerian Eye - Senior Pastor of Awaiting The Second Coming Of Jesus Christ, Adewale Giwa has said that he was not surprised to see the fulfilment of the prediction by Revd. Father Ejike Mbaka that Hope Ozodinma would be declared Imo State governor by the Supreme Court ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



