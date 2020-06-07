Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


We never said Nigeria belongs to us, Miyetti Allah denies statement
Vanguard News  - Alhaji Abdullahi Bello Bodejo, the National President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore Socio-cultural Association, has said that he has never claimed that Nigeria belonged to the Fulani.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Another Source

CAN issues warnings to Miyetti Allah president over derogatory statement Ogene African:
KADUNA, Nigeria – Chairman, Christain Association of Nigeria, Kaduna State chapter, Rev John Joseph Hayab, on Sunday warned the National President of the Miyetti Allah over statement that could set the country on fire. In a statement on Sunday, Rev.


   More Picks
1 PHOTOS: Ekweremadu visits freed Kalu - Gistvile, 2 hours ago
2 We have uncovered plots by Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB to set Nigeria against US, UK, others – Presidency - Edujandon, 2 hours ago
3 Simi and Adekunle Gold welcome baby girl - Naija Log, 2 hours ago
4 Lagos discharges 31 COVID-19 patients - Newzandar News, 2 hours ago
5 IPOB, Self-Proclaimed Jews, Using Christianity to Wage War Against the Nigerian State - NTA, 3 hours ago
6 ‘EFCC Should Probe Obasa’ – HEDA Tells Lagos Assembly - The Paradigm, 3 hours ago
7 Americans Sing Sinach’s “Waymaker” As They Protest Justice For George Floyd - Too Xclusive, 3 hours ago
8 Presidency Opens Up On Osinbajo’s Whereabouts - My Celebrity & I, 3 hours ago
9 Ondo 2020: PDP aspirants refuse to step down for Deputy Gov - Star News, 3 hours ago
10 Uti Nwachukwu reacts As Twitter user who accused Him of rape deletes her account - Nigeria Newspaper, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info