‘We recorded one new case, not 5,’ Plateau govt counters NCDC’s report on new infections Ripples Nigeria - The Plateau State government Friday rejected the claim by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) that the state recorded an additional five cases of COVID-19. The NCDC had Thursday night confirmed five new COVID-19 cases for the state.



