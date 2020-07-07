Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


We rigged 2016 election for Governor Akeredolu – Ex-Ondo SSG
Page One  - Ifedayo Abegunde, the former Secretary to the Ondo State Government who resigned on Monday July 6,...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 61%


   More Picks
1 Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Deliver Powerful Speech At Queen’s Commonwealth Trust - KOKO TV Nigeria, 40 mins ago
2 Alleged N700m Fraud: Court Set Date For Ize-Iyamu’s Trial - Inside Business Online, 45 mins ago
3 Ondo deputy governor sues state assembly over impeachment plot - Nigerian Eye, 1 hour ago
4 Ex-convict arrested for allegedly stealing okada in Ogun - Velox News, 2 hours ago
5 Brazil President undergoes fourth test for coronavirus - Velox News, 2 hours ago
6 Inuwa Abdulkadir’s Death, A Loss To Progressive Community – APC Governors - Leadership, 2 hours ago
7 Meet 77-Year-Old Nosimot Hassan Who Loves Football And Is A Die-Hard Arsenal Supporter - FabWoman, 2 hours ago
8 Estonia sends pistols to Ukraine for fight against pro-Russian rebels - The News, 2 hours ago
9 Buhari asks Senate to confirm Danbatta as NCC vice chairman for second term - Nigerian Pilot, 2 hours ago
10 Keyamo to face National Assembly Joint Panel - The Eagle Online, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info