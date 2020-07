News at a Glance



We rigged 2016 election for Governor Akeredolu '€“ Ex-Ondo SSG alleges after resigning Linda Ikeji Blog - Ifedayo Abegunde, the former Secretary to the Ondo State Government who resigned on Monday July 6, has narrated how they allegedly rigged 2016 governorship election for Governor Rotimi Akeredolu. Abegunde who insisted that Akeredolu did not win the ...



News Credibility Score: 95%