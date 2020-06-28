Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

We won’t rest until Nigeria is safe for everyone -Buratai
News photo Nigerian Eye  - Tukur Buratai, chief of army staff, says the Nigerian army will remain on its feet in the battle against insecurity until the country becomes safe for everyone.Buratai, represented by Lamidi Adeosun, a lieutenant-general, said this during the passing ...

5 hours ago
Buratai inaugurates soldiers’ accommodation in Kano barracks News Diary Online:
The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, on Saturday, inaugurated blocks of multiple flats of accommodation for soldiers in Bukavu Barracks, 3 Brigade [...]


1 Niger uncovers 11,000 ghost workers collecting N672m monthly - The Eagle Online, 40 mins ago
2 Photos from Senator Abiola Ajimobi Burial - Omo Oodua, 55 mins ago
3 Legality of AGF inaugurating new APC leadership questioned - Premium Times, 56 mins ago
4 Consumers Forum vows to drag Ikeja Electric to court over proposed electricity tariff increment - Ogene African, 1 hour ago
5 Woman cures isolation boredom by transforming herself into celebs - Ogene African, 1 hour ago
6 DisCos condemn NERC’s aloofness to tariff increase - Newzandar News, 1 hour ago
7 Nigeria’s power minister unveils plans to solve power sector challenges - Energy Mix Report, 2 hours ago
8 Man United Still Years Away From Man City & Liverpool – Keane - Naija Loaded, 2 hours ago
9 Arsenal: Ceballos’ late goal sends The Gunners into FA Cup semis - 1st for Credible News, 2 hours ago
10 Mother of Two Rescued After Failed Suicide Attempt - I Don Sabi, 2 hours ago
