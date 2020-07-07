Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


We’ll Isolate Governor Nyesom Wike, Win Edo Governorship Election Before He Recovers, Says Kano Governor, Ganduje
News photo Nigeria Tunes  - Sahara Kano Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje. Chairman of All Progressives Congress National Campaign Council for Edo State governorship election and governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has boasted that his committee will dismantle the ...

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Edo 2020: We’ll isolate Wike, win election before he recovers ― Ganduje Vanguard News:
…Says, Edo people will reject Obaseki’s treachery By Omeiza Ajayi ABUJA: Chairman of the National Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress APC for the Edo state Governorship Election, Gov. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has said the ...
Edo election: We’ll isolate Gov Wike, humiliate Obaseki – Gov Ganduje Nigerian Eye:
Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abdullahi Umar Gabduje has predicted the humiliation of Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki come September 19 when the state governorship election will take place.He also promised that the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom ...
Ganduje Reveals How APC Plans To Win Edo Governorship Election ODU News:
Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has revealed how the All Progressives Congress plans to win the coming Edo state governorship election.
Edo 2020: We’ll Isolate Wike, Win Election Before He Recovers – Ganduje News Break:
Abdullahi Ganduje, Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) National Campaign Council for Edo State governorship election, has boasted that his committee will dismantle the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 19 September poll.
Edo 2020: We’ll Humiliate Obaseki, Isolate Wike – Ganduje Aledeh:
Kano State Governor, and Chairman of the APC Campaign Council for the Edo State governorship election, Abdullahi Ganduje has said the party will humiliate Godwin Obaseki, Governor of the state.


   More Picks
1 Third mainland bridge to be shut for 6 months starting July 24 - Top Naija, 1 hour ago
2 DSS Denies Arresting Magu, Bars Journalists From Location Where EFCC Boss Is Being Interrogated - NNX, 5 hours ago
3 Ondo Crisis Goes Deep As Akeredolu’s SSG Resigns - Reporters Wall, 6 hours ago
4 FG to shut Third Mainland Bridge for 6 months - 1st for Credible News, 6 hours ago
5 FG To Shut Third Mainland Bridge For Six Months - Gist Punch, 6 hours ago
6 UPDATE !!!: DSS Arrests EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu Over Alleged Corruption and Money Laundering - Salone, 6 hours ago
7 FG Sets To Close Down 3rd Mainland Bridge For Six Months - Daily Family, 6 hours ago
8 FG Reveals Date For Graduation Of 2022 WAEC Examinations - Naija on Point, 7 hours ago
9 Rotimi Akeredolu Did Not Win Ondo Election In 2016 – Ex-SSG - Nigeria Newspaper, 7 hours ago
10 The EFCC Denials | Too Many Lies, Magu Was Actually Arrested - Metro Watch, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info