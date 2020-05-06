Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


We’ll Kill You And Your Family’ – Evra Received Death Threats
News photo Hi 247  - The previous Red Devils star had to utilize individual security after the admonitions were made.

Previous Manchester United defender Evra has uncovered he gotten passing dangers from detainees after the prejudice episode with then-Liverpool striker Luis Suarez in 2011.

Suarez was seen as liable of unfortunate behavior for offending remarks toward Evra by the Football Association and was suspended for eight matches, with the Uruguay universal alluding to his adversary’s skin shading.

In the outcome of the episode, Evra says dangers were sent to him, by means of the club, with huge numbers of the threatening messages originating from detainees.

The France left-back wanted to enlist security gatekeepers to ensure himself and his family when advised of the alerts.

Submitted 10 hours ago by Hi TwoForSeven
News Credibility Score: 25%


   More Picks
1 Reopening Will Lead To More COVID-19 Deaths – Trump - ODU News, 8 hours ago
2 COVID-19 pandemic won’t end next week – NCDC DG, Ihekweazu warns Nigerians - Velox News, 8 hours ago
3 Oyo Govt. Arrests 8 People For Operating Block-Making Industry On School Premises - Inside Oyo, 8 hours ago
4 Price Crash Delays Oil Bid Rounds, Upstream Projects - Economic Confidential, 8 hours ago
5 Tech Giant, Elon Musk names his newborn son, X Æ A-12; See meaning - Page One, 8 hours ago
6 Ariana Grande and her mother get permanent restraining order to deter an obsessed fan - Aderonke Bamidele Blog, 8 hours ago
7 COVID-19: FG To Evacuate 265 Nigerians From Dubai On Wednesday - Naija Loaded, 8 hours ago
8 Disney To See At Least $1.4 Billion Impact From Coronavirus - The Guardian, 8 hours ago
9 Driver robs, kills businesswoman who usually charter him for rides - FL Vibe, 8 hours ago
10 COVID-19: Oyedepo reveals what God told him about closure of churches - Newzandar News, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info