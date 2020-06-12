Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

'We'll gladly receive you if you join our party,' ADP woos Obaseki
Pulse Nigeria  - ADP says Obaseki would have to follow the party’s rules and abide by its principles should he decide to join the party.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 Doctor narrates how he and his friend were charmed by girls during NYSC - Nigeria Newspaper, 1 hour ago
2 Popular Islamic Cleric Sheikh Kamaldeen Dies as Buhari Mourns - NPO Reports, 1 hour ago
3 Ex-House member Nwulu returns to PDP - Velox News, 2 hours ago
4 Makinwa suggests black concept to curb racism - Brila, 2 hours ago
5 Nigeria: Gun Shots Fired Inside Presidential Villa As Aisha Buhari, Kids Confront President’s Personal Assistant - Reports Afrique, 2 hours ago
6 COVID-19: Oyo NLC inaugurates 12-man committee to prevent salary cut, others - Ogene African, 2 hours ago
7 Aisha: ‘You have lost control’ – Fani-Kayode tells Buhari over reported gunshots in Aso Rock - Black Berry Babes, 2 hours ago
8 Buhari commiserates with Amaechi over brother’s death - Gistvile, 2 hours ago
9 “Avoid prosperity Churches”, John Boyega advises Christians - Kemi Filani Blog, 2 hours ago
10 Atiku Abubakar Woos Governor Godwin Obaseki To Join PDP - Edujandon, 2 hours ago
