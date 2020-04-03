

We’ll leave no stone unturned in fight against COVID-19 ― Gov Emmanuel Vanguard News - As he announces complete cessation of movement extended to 14days By Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo GOVERNOR Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state has promised that his administration will leave no stone unturned in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.



