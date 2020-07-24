Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


We’ll no longer tolerate killing of Christians in Nigeria – ECWA spits fire
News photo Olisa TV  - The President of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), Rev Dr Stephen Baba Panya, has expressed deep sadness over the brutal decimation of Christians in various communities in Nigeria particularly in Southern Kaduna State by suspected Fulani ...

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Southern Kaduna Killings: ECWA Backs Senate Resolution Leadership:
The Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) has lent its voice in full support of the resolution adopted by the Senate during plenary calling on the service chiefs to resign or be sacked by  President Muhammadu Buhari due to multi-pronged security ...
Southern Kaduna: It’s as if the lives of Christians no longer matter to Federal, state govts – ECWA The Herald:
The President, Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) Rev. Stephen Panya has strongly berated the Federal and Kaduna state governments for failing to end the killings
ECWA to FG, KDSG: Show zeal to end Southern Kaduna killings News Diary Online:
The President, Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) Rev. Stephen Panya has urged both the Federal and Kaduna state governments  to show more commitment to ending [...]
11 Christians Killed In Latest Attack In Nigeria Advent Cable Network Nigeria:
Eleven Christians were killed in an attack on a village in Kaduna state, north-western Nigeria, on Monday. Around 50 armed Fulani herdsmen invaded the village of Gora Gan at around 7 pm on Monday evening and set houses on fire, according to Rev Isaac ...


   More Picks
1 Man reveals the absurd way his wife opens a nylon of bread and it’s got people talking (Photos) - Yaba Left Online, 44 mins ago
2 BE ROMANTIC!! Boyfriend Surprises His Bae With Luxurious Birthday Gifts With N3 Million Cash (VIDEO) - Naija Loaded, 56 mins ago
3 AGAIN! Fulani Herdsmen Attack Southern Kaduna, Kill 6 People, Many Declared Missing (Photos) - Naija Loaded, 57 mins ago
4 #BBNaija: I used to pay my sister to wash my clothes – Dorathy admits (video) - Yaba Left Online, 1 hour ago
5 VIDEO: Police is your friend, But… - Vanguard News, 1 hour ago
6 5 Best Managers in World Football at the Moment - Friday Posts, 2 hours ago
7 ”Generational wealth should not exist..Money and assets should be returned to the government once a person dies” – Twitter user writes - Yaba Left Online, 2 hours ago
8 OH NO!! 90-Year-Old Ghanaian Woman Accused of Being A Witch Beaten To Death In Broad Daylight - Naija Loaded, 3 hours ago
9 NCDC announces 15 previously unreported COVID-19 deaths in Lagos - Healthwise - The Punch, 3 hours ago
10 #BBNaija2020: I Used To Pay My Sister To Wash My Clothes – Dorathy Admits (Video) - 360Nobs.com, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info