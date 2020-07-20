Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Wellcome set to release shortlist for 2020 Photography Prize
News photo Vanguard News  - By Prisca Sam-Duru The Wellcome Photo prize, an initiative partnering with the Africa Artist Foundation and LagosPhoto, is set to announce the shortlist of the 2020 Wellcome Art Prize competition.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Woman who claims she was selected as BBNaija housemate, breaks down in tears as the show kicks off without her (Video) - Yaba Left Online, 2 hours ago
2 COVID-19: Lagos Confirms Over 190 Deaths from 13,346 Cases- Abayomi - Pharmanews, 2 hours ago
3 NDDC’s Probe : PMB’s Anti-corruption Fight Under Attack – Group - Leadership, 2 hours ago
4 LaLiga: What happened at Barcelona since we lost title to Real Madrid – Messi - Velox News, 3 hours ago
5 ‘NAF’s explanation on pilot’s death insufficient’ - The Nation, 4 hours ago
6 Rise in Deaths from Self-Medication in Nigeria Worries Pre Diagnosis - Business Post Nigeria, 2 hours ago
7 Wellcome set to release shortlist for 2020 Photography Prize - Vanguard News, 6 hours ago
8 I Almost Killed My Daughter, Kanye West Reveals At Chaotic Opening Of Presidential Bid - Channels Television, 7 hours ago
9 Protest against face-mask in London - The Nation, 7 hours ago
10 556 New Cases Of Coronavirus Recorded In Nigeria - Tori News, 1 hour ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info