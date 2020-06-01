Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

We’re Celebrating Odion Ighalo’s Manchester United Loan Extension with Photos of him Smiling 😍
News photo Bella Naija  - Whoop whoop! Super Eagles’ Odion Ighalo is going to be a Manchester United player for even longer! Ighalo’s loan contract, which was to expire on Sunday, May 31, has been extended until January 31, 2021.

   More Picks
1 Cross dresser, Jay Boogie celebrates new month in hot bikini Photos - FL Vibe, 1 hour ago
2 Court stops party from joing in petition against deputy gov - Velox News, 1 hour ago
3 Makinde inaugurates mega plaza, promises to boost Oyo economy - NNN, 2 hours ago
4 NIPOST Fights FIRS over exclusive right to Stamp Duty collection - Nigeria Newspaper, 2 hours ago
5 Coronavirus: Governor Yahaya Bello Orders Lockdown In Kogi - Nigeria Newspaper, 2 hours ago
6 Uphold Maryam Sanda’s death sentence, police urge appeal court - Daily Nigerian, 2 hours ago
7 Billionaire, Alabh George Turnah Arrested - Ofofo, 2 hours ago
8 John Boyega Drags Trolls Who Derail Conversation About Police Brutality - Olisa TV, 2 hours ago
9 Police arrest 2 persons over death of three in Oyo - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
10 COVID-19 deaths: Nigeria among top list as African cases continue to rise - Nigerian Eye, 2 hours ago
