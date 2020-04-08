

News at a Glance



We’re In A Better Position To Bring Nigerians Outside The Country Back — Onyeama The Nigeria Lawyer - The protocols for evacuating Nigerians in the Diaspora have been completed and the country is in a “stronger and better position” to bring Nigerians interested in return to the country back, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffery Onyeama, has said.



News Credibility Score: 41%



