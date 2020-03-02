Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

We’re consulting the gods on remedy, says Osogbo chief priest
The Guardian  - The Chief Priest of Osogbo in, Osun State, Ifayemi Elebuibon has described the Coronavirus, which was reported in Nigeria last week as man-made disease that needs to be checked urgently.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


1 Obiora assumes duty as CBN Deputy Governor - Within Nigeria, 2 hours ago
2 Civil Defense (NSCDC) Scheduled Screening Dates and Venues Update (March 2020) - Financial Watch, 2 hours ago
3 Ihedioha vs Uzodinma: Supreme Court to decide Imo Governor today - Champion Newspapers, 2 hours ago
4 It’s Official: Oyetola reverses Aregbesola’s education policies in Osun - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
5 COVID-19 Increases 9 fold in 24 hours - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
6 Abba Kyari as defacto president! - Ripples, 2 hours ago
7 New ISWAP boss slays five rebel leaders, silences clerical tones - Premium Times, 2 hours ago
8 Bandits kill 51 in Kaduna villages, raze houses - Today, 2 hours ago
9 Comedian Buchi and wife welcome baby boy - Naija Log, 2 hours ago
10 Neighbors rescued 3yrs Old girl from her mother after she seriously beaten for defecating on the bed (Photos) - Wotzup NG, 2 hours ago
