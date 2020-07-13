Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

We’re in state of anarchy in S/Kaduna – SOKAPU cries
News photo Nigerian Pilot  - ..As 1 killed, village looted, burnt down by militia Southern Kaduna People’s Union, SOKAPU, has decried what it called state of anarchy in Zango Kataf area of southern part of Kaduna state.

6 hours ago
Again, gunmen kill 7 people in Zangon Kataf People's Daily:
From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna Gunmen suspected to be an ethnic militia raided Chibwob village of Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna July 10, 2020 State, killing 7 people. The General Secretary Atyap Community Development Association Mr. Sule ...
22 killed in fresh attack on Southern Kaduna Olisa TV:
The Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU), has raised the alarm over what it described as concerted effort to wipe out its people. It decried the brutal killing of 22 natives in fresh attack on communities in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area. In a ...


