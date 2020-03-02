Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


We’re not ordained to abuse those in power — Catholic Bishops
News photo Vanguard News  - ABUJA — THE Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria, CBCN, yesterday harped on the need for the government and the Church to work together in addressing the nation’s challenges, saying religious leaders were not ordained to abuse those in power.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 We’re not ordained to abuse those in power — Catholic Bishops - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
2 Flavour’s Babymama, Sandra Okagbue Shares Beautiful New Photo Of Herself With Her Daughters - Made 4 Naija, 3 hours ago
3 How 2 Ministers, CoS, Perm Sec, diverted, shared N35bn arms cash - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
4 NASA Images Shows a Decrease in China’s Pollution Related to Coronavirus Shutdown - Authentic Nigeria, 3 hours ago
5 NDDC: Diri, Dickson, Group Commend Buhari Over Pondei’s Choice - The Tide, 3 hours ago
6 Pete Buttigieg to pull out of Democratic race - News Breakers, 3 hours ago
7 Bayelsa judgement review: I did no wrong, says Olanipekun, Lyon’s lawyer - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
8 Senate And Constitution Review - The Tide, 3 hours ago
9 NL PREDICT!! See The Lucky Winners That Predicted The “Real Madrid vs Barcelona” (First Goal Scorer) Correctly - Naija Loaded, 4 hours ago
10 Nigerian secret police allegedly hunting Premium Times journalists over scoop on Buhari presidency - Ripples Nigeria, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info