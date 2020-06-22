Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Werner snubbed because Klopp doesn’t want a squad of superstars at Liverpool – Barnes
News photo My Celebrity & I  - The Reds legend believes no move was made for the Germany international forward now heading to Chelsea as “harmony” is vital at Anfield Liverpool passed up the opportunity to move for Timo Werner because Jurgen Klopp does not like to have “lots of ...

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Liverpool can The Guardian:
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool cannot force rhythm out of thin air after a frustrating Merseyside derby delayed their Premier League coronation.
EPL: How I convinced Timo Werner to snub Liverpool for Chelsea – Antonio Rudiger Ogene African:
ENGLAND – Chelsea defender, Antonio Rudiger, has revealed how he convinced the club’s new signing, Timo Werner, to snub a move to Liverpool for the Blues. Chelsea officially completed the signing of Werner for £53 million from Bundesliga club, RB ...


   More Picks
1 Woman, 23 Guys Paraded By Police Headquarters For Yahoo Yahoo - Olu Famous, 1 hour ago
2 Court grant unconditional release of CUPP Spokesman - People's Daily, 2 hours ago
3 APC Governors Back Ajimobi-Led NWC - - Gist Punch, 10 hours ago
4 Heavily pregnant Nigerian woman cries out after she was trafficked to Lebanon and locked up in an office building - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
5 Obaseki: From Fry Pan To Fire? Offered PDP N6 Billion For Ticket - Gist Punch, 10 hours ago
6 8 revived companies generate 10, 000 jobs in Taraba – CEO - Blueprint, 10 hours ago
7 These Four Reality TV Shows Prove It’s Possible to Find True Love Anywhere - Nigerian Entertainment Today, 12 hours ago
8 Former Edo Speaker dumps APC - Politics Nigeria, 12 hours ago
9 Ize-Iyamu promises speedy reconciliation - Newzandar News, 13 hours ago
10 Sinach Celebrates Lookalike Mum On Her Birthday (Photos) - The Dabigal Blog, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info