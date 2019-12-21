Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


West African nations rename common currency, sever its links to France
The Guardian  - Eight West African countries Saturday agreed to change the name of their common currency to Eco and severed the CFA franc's links to former colonial ruler France. The CFA franc was initially pegged to the French franc and has been linked to the euro ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Insecurity: FG raises alarm over Boko Haram deploying nuclear weapons - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
2 Man immediately cancels wedding after finding out his fiancee took his photos to Shrine - MusBizu Beat, 2 hours ago
3 Weinstein is the rabbit caught in the headlight - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
4 Meek Mill's rumoured girlfriend Milan Harris announces she is pregnant - Nigeria Newspaper, 2 hours ago
5 Why marriages collapse early in Nigeria – Islamic Cleric - MusBizu Beat, 2 hours ago
6 Missing Texas Mum, Heidi Broussard died of ligature strangulation - Nigeria Newspaper, 2 hours ago
7 How Ajimobi awarded dubious contracts and padded the state budget – Governor Seyi Makinde - MusBizu Beat, 2 hours ago
8 Photos: Okonjo-Iweala’s father laid to rest - Nigeria Newspaper, 3 hours ago
9 West African nations rename common currency, sever its links to France - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
10 Lady Crashes Wedding To Slap Bride And Profess Love For Groom (Video) - Anaedo Online, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info