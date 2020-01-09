Western Post News - … govs Akeredolu, Fayemi allay fears …as south west govs launch Amotekun in Ibadan By Bode Akinbode, Ibadan Ondo and Ekiti States Governor, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu and Dr Kayode Fayemi respectively, have debunked insinuations in some quarters ...



News Credibility Score: 21%