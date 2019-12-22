

News at a Glance



We’ve not elected any president yet in Nigeria ― Bishop Umunna Vanguard News - Says we have too many things to correct before talking of hate speech By Sam Eyoboka PRESIDING Bishop of Bible Life Church Cathedral (BLCC), Ajegunle-Apapa, Lagos, Bishop Leonard Umunna, recently unveiled a book and a gospel music album in his church.



News Credibility Score: 95%



