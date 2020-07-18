Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

What Ibrahim Magu Said On Dragging Buhari To Court Over Detention
The Genius Media  - The suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu has debunked rumours that he is planning on dragging President Muhammadu Buhari‘s administration to court over his detention.

14 hours ago
