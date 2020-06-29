Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


What is happening to Tinubu is a judgment of God – Bode George blows hot
News photo Top Naija  - Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain, Olabode George, has come for All Progressive Congress National Leader, Bola Tinubu with harsh words. The PDP chieftain said Tinubu is responsible for the reported crisis in the ruling party.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 Another Ekiti APC ward refuses to suspend chieftain - Newzandar News, 4 hours ago
2 Anxiety as kogi Chief Judge passes on - Nigerian Pilot, 4 hours ago
3 Akeredolu unperturbed over Ajayi’s lies – Ondo govt - Nigerian Pilot, 4 hours ago
4 COVID-19: 3 deaths, 24 health workers infection in Ebonyi frightening, says Umahi - NNN, 4 hours ago
5 July 1 ‘no sacred date’ to start annexation process, says Israel’s Gantz - NNN, 5 hours ago
6 New COVID-19 Drug, Remdesivir to Cost N1.3 Million Per Patient - The Herald, 5 hours ago
7 Meet The African Winners At The BET Awards 2020 - Talk Glitz, 5 hours ago
8 Edo Gov’ship: I will run a transparent, accountable government if elected – Omoragbon - Daily Times, 5 hours ago
9 Funke Akindele’s ex staff calls her out over alleged emotional, physical and financial abuse - Juicy Gossips, 5 hours ago
10 Burna Boy, Wizkid succeed at 2020 BET Awards - Newzandar News, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info