What you need to know about the Iranian General America Just killed
News photo The Breaking Times  - On January 3, 2020, Iran’s most powerful military commander, General Qasem Soleimani was confirmed dead. He was killed by a US air strike in Iraq. The 62-year old spearheaded Iranian military operations in the Middle East as head of Iran’s elite Quds ...

‘I’m filling for my Nigerian citizenship’ – Cardi B reacts to killing of Commander of Iran’s Quds Force by US government Luci Post:
American rapper, Cardi B has reacted to the death of Qasem Soleimani, the commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force Unit who was killed in a United States airstrike ordered by President Donald...


1 Democracy on Trial - This Day, 3 hours ago
2 Joseph Edgar: I’m A Free Spirit Causing Distortions in Already Set Structures - This Day, 3 hours ago
3 Inside Katsina School Where Students Share Hostels with Rats - This Day, 3 hours ago
4 Coachella Settles for Seun Kuti - This Day, 4 hours ago
5 TEF Announces Plans to Empower 2100 SMEs - This Day, 4 hours ago
6 American Rapper, Future, Strips for Ladies at Lagos Concert - This Day, 4 hours ago
7 Working with Wife 6: The End of The Matter - This Day, 4 hours ago
8 Uche Jombo Glows @40 - This Day, 4 hours ago
9 Gbemi Saraki blows hot over demolition of father’s property, accuses Kwara governor of ‘vindictive politics’ - City Voice, 5 hours ago
10 Nigeria, Ghana Are On Top On Pornhub’s Search List [PHOTO] - The Breaking Times, 5 hours ago
