When was the 1st laptop (computer) invented?

The IBM Special Computer APL Machine Portable (SCAMP) was shown in 1973. This model depended on the IBM PALM processor. The IBM 5100, the primary economically accessible compact PC, showed up in September 1975, and depended on the SCAMP model.



Hi 247 - As the (PC) got practical in 1971, the possibility of a compact PC before long pursued. An "individual, versatile data controller" was envisioned by Alan Kay at Xerox PARC in 1968, and depicted in his 1972 paper as the "Dynabook".



