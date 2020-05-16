Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Where are the 15 Chinese doctors and who invited them? - Femi Fani-Kayode asks after Min. of Health, Ehanire Osagie said the doctors are not guests of the Nigerian Govt
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Femi Fani-Kayode has questioned the whereabouts of the 15-member Chinese doctors who are currently in Nigeria after Minister of Health Dr. Osagie Ehanire said they are not guests of the Nigerian government.

10 hours ago
1 COVID-19: NCDC confirms 176 new cases, total now 5,621 - Nigerian Tribune, 7 hours ago
2 Chinese Imported Medics Team Missing, Says FG, You Must Produce Them In 48 Hrs – PDP - The Cheer News, 8 hours ago
3 Video: Young Ghanaian female robbers demonstrate how they successfully rob targeted shops - Sleek Gist, 8 hours ago
4 Bukola’s Lost and Found Story Ends in Tears - Newsmakers, 8 hours ago
5 Driver, two security aides of ex-Borno governor, Modu Sheriff tests positive to Covid-19 - Daily Correspondents, 8 hours ago
6 Imo Journalist Suspended Indefinitely For Requesting Salary On Facebook - Naija Choice, 8 hours ago
7 Buhari set to announce Gambari as new Chief of Staff - True News Gist, 8 hours ago
8 Man shot dead by suspected cultists in front of his girlfriend in Rivers state (Photo) - Ofofo, 8 hours ago
9 COVID -19: Declare whereabouts of Chinese doctors within 48 hours, PDP tells FG - Daily Times, 9 hours ago
10 #Covid-19: WHO releases latest update as Algeria overtakes Morocco - Wotzup NG, 9 hours ago
