Whistleblower: FG pays reward for only recovered funds – Malami
News photo TV360 Nigeria  - The Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has clarified that the Federal Government would only pay whistle-blowers after a successful recovery and not for mere tracing or exposure of suspected illegitimate funds.

23 hours ago
