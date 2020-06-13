Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

''Who is in charge of our country?'' FFK asks as he reacts to the face-off between Aisha Buhari's aides and President Buhari's nephew in the villa
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Femi Fani-Kayode is asking who is really "in charge" of Nigeria following reports of a face-off between the aides of the first lady, Aisha Buhari, and a Personal Assistant and Nephew of President Buhari, Sabiu Yusuf. According to reports, Yusuf ...

3 hours ago
Naija Loaded:
