

News at a Glance



‘Whoever Opposes Amotekun Will Die Mysteriously’ – Gani Adams Threatens The Trent - Iba Gani Adams, the Are Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, has disclosed that people of the South West region would not tolerate any form of threat from any individual or groups over its decision to safeguard the region.



News Credibility Score: 61%



