

News at a Glance



Why Ajimobi was picked as Deputy Chairman – Oshiomhole Nigerian Eye - Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has given reason ex-Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi was picked as the party’s new National Deputy Chairman, Southwest.Oshiomhole explained that Ajimobi was picked following ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



