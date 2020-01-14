

News at a Glance



Why Buhari govt declared Amotekun ‘Illegal’ – Fani-Kayode Nigerian Eye - Femi Fani-Kayode, former Minister of Aviation has kicked against a statement by the Nigerian government describing ‘Operation Amotekun’ as illegal.Recall that in a statement signed by the Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations to the Attorney ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



