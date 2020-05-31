Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Why Buhari must Rejig NNPC’s lopsided management — PANDEF
News photo The Guardian  - PAN Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has called for holistic rejigging of the lopsided Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) management structure, and correct the imbalances.

2 hours ago
 Additional Sources

Leadership:
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reconstitution of the Board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), after the expiration of the term of the board members appointed in 2016.
Pulse Nigeria:
The new board will be in place for three years.
President Muhammadu Buhari reconstitutes NNPC board Nigerian Eye:
President Muhammadu Buhari has Saturday approved the reconstitution of the Board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), after the expiration of the term of the board members appointed in 2016.The Special Adviser to the President, Media ...
President Buhari Reconstitutes NNPC Board KOKO TV Nigeria:
President Buhari has approved the reconstitution of the NNPC Board following the expiration of the term of the members appointed in 2016.


