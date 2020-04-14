Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Why FG is yet to commence recruitment in 774 LGAs – Minister
Premium Times  - President Muhammadu Buhari ordered the recruitment of workers in 774 LGAs before the lockdown over COVID-19.

11 hours ago
   More Picks
1 Nigeria heading for worst recession in 30 years - IMF raises alarm - Nigeria Newspaper, 8 hours ago
2 COVID-19 in Nigeria: 362 confirmed cases, 99 discharged, 11 deaths recorded - Vanguard News, 8 hours ago
3 COVID 19 : Nnamdi Kanu’s IPOB Distributed Thousands of Bags of Rice In South East and South South. - Dez Mayorz, 8 hours ago
4 Army Denies Killing Civilians In Borno Airstrike - My Celebrity & I, 8 hours ago
5 Ghanaian deacon dies of Coronavirus on his 55th birthday in London - Nigeria Newspaper, 8 hours ago
6 New York City Alone Gets 10,000 In U.S 26,000 Death Toll - The Cheer News, 8 hours ago
7 Newly discovered coronavirus mutation could threaten vaccine race, study says - Newzandar News, 9 hours ago
8 Iraq suspends Reuters for 3 months over report on Coronavirus cases - Nigeria Newspaper, 9 hours ago
9 Coronavirus: Nigeria records 19 more cases, total now 362 - Premium Times, 9 hours ago
10 Kano govt orders total lockdown of state as COVID-19 spreads - Ripples, 9 hours ago
