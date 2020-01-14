

News at a Glance



Why Fela's Statue At Allen Roundabout Was Pulled Down The Guardian - Regular commuters in the Ikeja area of Lagos state especially Allen Avenue would no doubt have seen the statue of afro-beat legend, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti. But don't be surprised if the next time you pass through Allen Roundabout, the statue is nowhere to ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



