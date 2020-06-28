

News at a Glance



Why Gov. Buni cannot be APC caretaker committee chairman Skytrend News - Why Gov. Buni cannot be APC caretaker committee chairman The All Progressives Congress (APC) national executive council (NEC) meeting held last week where Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state, was appointed as the APC caretaker committee chairman.



News Credibility Score: 21%



