

News at a Glance



Why I Forgave My Husband When He Cheated On Me - Abiola Ajimobi's Wife Olu Famous - Former Oyo state first lady, Florence Ajimobi, has opened up about why she forgave her husband after he cheated on her more than once or twice.Speaking with her daughter Abisola Kola Daisi during an Instagram live chat, the former Oyo state first lady ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



