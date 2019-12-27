Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Why I Won’t Stop Inviting Onuachu To Super Eagles – Rohr
News photo Concise News  - Paul Onuachu is being invited to the Super Eagles as the side needs a striker with a good height, according to the team's coach Gernot Rohr.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Over 30 men, women and children are found living illegally in three-bedroom London house with two sleeping on a mattress in the shed - Ebal's Blog, 1 hour ago
2 Photographer slams Damon Dash with $50million lawsuit over sexual assault – P.M. News - Fuze, 1 hour ago
3 Wizkid Reacts To Alleged Police Shooting, Killing Of Fan At ‘Staboyfest’ - Am on Point TV, 1 hour ago
4 Police officer arrested for allegedly killing a fan at Wizkid’s concert - Ripples, 2 hours ago
5 Russia says new Avangard intercontinental hypersonic weapon is operational - Phoenix News Online, 2 hours ago
6 Woman’s Huge Backside Causes Commotion At Kotoka International Airport In Ghana - Made 4 Naija, 2 hours ago
7 What Buhari Critic, Former Minister Said After Visiting Dasuki - Concise News, 3 hours ago
8 FG gets $13m JICA grant to fix power supply in Nasarawa - Energy Mix Report, 3 hours ago
9 Turkey unveils first indigenous electric car - EnviroNews Nigeria, 3 hours ago
10 Lagos State Government Present N250m Seed Capital to Boost Tech Innovation - The Herald, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info