News at a Glance



Why I featured Teni in my remix ‘Dancegan’ — Kamar Vanguard News - Generally acclaimed number one Afropop artiste from the north of the country, Kamar, born Kamar Simon Tachio, released a new single “Dancegan” on March 6, 2020 and two weeks later, March 20, followed up with the remix, featuring ‘Billionaire’ crooner, ...



News Credibility Score: 95%