Why I referred to Abacha loot as “Abacha Assets”- Malami Daily Times - Abuja – The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami, SAN, has faulted those criticising him for describing the recently repatriated Abacha loots as “Abacha assets”.



