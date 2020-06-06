

News at a Glance



Why I want Buhari’s job –Tunde Bakare Velox News - Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja The Serving Overseer, the Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has said that there is no going back in his vision to take over the Presidency from President Muhammadu Buhari. Bakare who earlier said that he ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



