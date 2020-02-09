

News at a Glance



Why I won’t interfere in Ganduje and Sanusi’s dispute – Buhari Luci Post - President Muhammadu Buhari has finally revealed why he won’t be interfering in the dispute between Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje and Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II. The Nigerian leader disclosed this after Yunusa Danyay, Emir...



News Credibility Score: 21%



