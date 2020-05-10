Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Why I’m staying away from partisan politics – Jonathan
Nigerian Pilot  - Gov. Diri inaugurates bayelsa pdp exco Former Nigerian President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, has explained why he has reduced his political activities since he quit power in 2015, saying his foundation was responsible.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 1%


   More Picks
1 Sokoto loses commissioner - Newzandar News, 7 hours ago
2 ‘Stay at home’ is now ‘Stay alert’, Boris Johnson tells Britons as UK eases lockdown - Ripples, 7 hours ago
3 ABTI/ Gotel 450: Atiku has declared self as enemy of God, man- EARN - Nigeria Breaking News, 7 hours ago
4 Coronavirus: Pastor Tunde Bakare sends strong message to church leaders over ban on religious gatherings - Ogene African, 8 hours ago
5 COVID-19: Sanwo-Olu threatens to re-impose lockdown over non-compliance with guidelines - Daily Times, 8 hours ago
6 “Demand proof that Osinbajo is Alive” – Nnamdi Kanu to Yoruba leaders - Nigeria Breaking News, 8 hours ago
7 Lagos discharges 21 more COVID-19 cases - Ripples, 8 hours ago
8 PDP commiserates with Tambuwal over Sheikh Haruna Usman’s death - News Diary Online, 8 hours ago
9 HEDA warns against Planned commencement of vaccine trial in Nigeria - National Accord, 8 hours ago
10 Senate President okays Yobe govt’s probe of ‘mystery deaths’ - PM News, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info