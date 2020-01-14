Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Why Nigeria is a key nation – US
Tori News  - The seminar also included a presentation on 'Globalization and Nigeria' by John Doggett, a Senior Lecturer at the McCombs School of Business, University of Texas at Austin.

2 hours ago
Tribune Online Nigeria’s entrepreneurs key to Africa’s prosperity, US Consul General Pierangelo says The United States Consul General Claire Pierangelo has lauded the role entrepreneurs play in the development of Nigeria’s economy, saying, its ...


1 S/Court sacks Ihedioha, declares Uzodinma as Imo governor - News Diary Online, 44 mins ago
2 War threats as France, Germany, Britain issue strong warning to Iran - Nigerian Eye, 50 mins ago
3 Supreme court sacks #Ihedioha, affirms #Uzodinma as Imo governor - Nija Eye, 53 mins ago
4 Alleged money laundering: Court adjourns ex-NNPC boss, Yakubu’s trial until Feb. 20 - NNN, 53 mins ago
5 Supreme Court sacks Imo governor, declares APC winner - Premium Times, 1 hour ago
6 Profit taking: NSE records first loss in 2020 - News Verge, 1 hour ago
7 Ibrahim Babangida Says Amotekun Not Viable, Advises South-west Governors - My Celebrity & I, 1 hour ago
8 S’ Court proves Father Mbaka right, declares APC’s Hope Uzodinma Imo gov - Ripples Nigeria, 1 hour ago
9 Fresh Jobs at the Nigerian Stock Exchange - Radio 9ja, 1 hour ago
10 Disease control centre activates 3 laboratories for disease outbreak samples - NNN, 1 hour ago
