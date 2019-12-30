Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Why Nigeria is moving backward
Authentic Nigeria  - Elder statesman and former Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Abubakar Tsav, has identified corruption as the reason behind the backwardness of Nigeria. He said Nigeria has refused to grow because of corruption and lack of unity.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 FG targets N939bn from oil block licences renewal in 2020 - Energy Mix Report, 2 hours ago
2 NSE: Gains in bellwether stocks lift market by N93 billion - Ripples, 2 hours ago
3 NCDMB looks to crash oil production cost with Bayelsa logistics base - Energy Mix Report, 2 hours ago
4 Nigerian Brigadier-General Charles Nengite And His Wife Arrested By American Authorities Over $16 Million Found In His Wife’s Account - Abiyamo, 2 hours ago
5 Video: Lai Mohammed denies report on sponsorship of Hate speech bill - TV360 Nigeria, 3 hours ago
6 Video: Military to withdraw troops from some part of Nigeria in 2020 - TV360 Nigeria, 3 hours ago
7 Falana lacks ‘proper understanding of the law’ —AGF Malami - Ripples Nigeria, 3 hours ago
8 Mayweather tops Messi, Ronaldo on Forbes list of highest-earning athletes of the decade - Olisa TV, 3 hours ago
9 Barack Obama and Donald Trump Tie As Most Admired Man in 2019 - Emperor Gist, 3 hours ago
10 Equities investors gain N83.11bn on Monday - Nigerian Tribune, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info