

News at a Glance



Why Nigerian graduates remain unemployed 5yrs after graduation — Owamah Vanguard News - By Perez Brisibe AN associate professor and chairman, Nigeria Institutions of Environment Engineers, NIEE, Asaba chapter, Dr. Hilary Owamah has lamented the raising spate of unemployment in the country stating that most graduates remain unemployed five ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



