

News at a Glance



Why Supreme Court sacked Ihedioha, declared APC’s Uzodinma winner in Imo Diamond Celebrities - The Supreme Court on Tuesday nullified the election of Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the governor of Imo State. The apex court declared Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the March 9 ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



