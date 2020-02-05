

News at a Glance



‘Why U.S. attached conditions to return of $308m Abacha loot’ The Guardian - In spite of President Muhammadu Buhari winning the 2018 African Union (AU) Anti-Corruption Champion Award, the United States seems not to trust the Nigerian government to properly utilise the $308 million Gen. Sanni Abacha



News Credibility Score: 95%



