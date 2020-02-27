

News at a Glance



Why We Kept Convicted Orji Kalu,Metuh And Nyame At Same Prison...NCoS CG CKN Nigeria - The Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Ja’afaru Ahmed, has explained why most high profile convicts are being committed to the Kuje Custodial Centre. A former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



